The Daily Telegraph, like many other papers, chooses the powerful image of King Charles and his siblings as they stand around their mother's coffin at Monday's vigil in Edinburgh. It details how the siblings walked together up the aisle of St Giles' Cathedral before dividing to stand at each side, showing "she was not alone". The paper says the royals chose not to hold swords, but instead stood with their hands held together and their eyes lowered as members of the public walked by.