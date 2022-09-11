Thousands to line streets as Queen Elizabeth II's coffin leaves Balmoral
By Andre Rhoden-Paul
BBC News
- Published
Thousands are expected to line the streets as Queen Elizabeth II's coffin travels from Balmoral to Edinburgh.
The coffin is being driven to the Palace of Holyroodhouse - the monarch's official residence in Scotland - as part of the journey to London for her funeral on 19 September.
Six gamekeepers from her Balmoral estate placed her oak coffin into a hearse at 10:00 BST, ahead of a slow six-hour drive to the palace.
Her coffin will remain there overnight.
On Monday afternoon, the coffin will process to the Scottish capital's St Giles' Cathedral, accompanied by the King and other members of the Royal Family. The coffin will remain under continuous vigil for 24 hours, with the public able to pay their respects.
A service will be held at the cathedral in the evening.
The following day the Princess Royal, Princess Anne, will accompany her mother's coffin as it travels from Edinburgh Airport back to Buckingham Palace via RAF Northolt.
Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the "poignant" 175-mile journey from Balmoral was a chance to "mark our country's shared loss".
On Saturday, the Queen's younger children Princess Anne, the Duke of York and Earl of Wessex, and their families viewed flowers at the gates of Balmoral Castle, with Princess Eugenie moved to tears.
Prince William and his wife Catherine - the new Prince and Princess of Wales - greeted well-wishers outside Windsor Castle, joined by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
In London, King Charles praised the Queen's "unequalled reign" as he addressed the Accession Council, where he was formally proclaimed monarch.
He also approved a bank holiday at the ceremony for the day of the Queen's funeral.
On Sunday, he will meet the Commonwealth Secretary General Baroness Scotland - who publicly represents the association of 56 countries with historical ties to the UK - at Buckingham Palace.
He will then host a reception for High Commissioners - ambassadors - from the 14 other countries where the King is also head of state.
Further proclamations will be read in the Scottish and Welsh devolved parliaments, in Edinburgh and Cardiff, and the devolved Northern Ireland assembly in Belfast.