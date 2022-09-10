William, Harry, Meghan and Kate on walkabout outside Windsor
By Jo Couzens
BBC News
- Published
Princes William and Harry were joined by Catherine and Meghan at Windsor as they viewed tributes to the Queen and spent time talking to the crowd.
Thousands of people had gathered throughout the day outside the castle before the four arrived.
Amanda Goldsmith was one of those who had come to Windsor to lay flowers and met the new Prince and Princess of Wales.
"We got wind there might be a visitor so we staked out our spot - oh it was worth it.
"I shook William and Catherine's hands. She is so beautiful and was lovely. She spoke to me for ages.
"I told them I was sorry for their loss and she said 'it's just not the same at the castle without the Queen'."
Ms Goldsmith had come from West Byfleet, in Surrey, with her husband.
"William said all the flowers and cards left by children are just amazing," she said.
On Thursday Prince William and his brother Prince Harry had joined their father and other senior members of the Royal Family at Balmoral as it was announced that the Queen was under medical supervision, before later that day it was announced that she had died.
Now on the day that King Charles III was proclaimed king in a grand ceremony at St James's Palace, his sons were together outside Windsor meeting some of the thousands who have been gathering outside the castle since Thursday.
The crowds had come to pay their respects but as security placed barriers around the Cambridge Gate entrance and along Long Walk, people began to ask if they were going to get a glimpse of the royals.
Then suddenly there were cheers, children were raised on people's shoulders and everyone's phone was in the air to grab a picture.
The crowd roared as Princes William and Harry, arrived with Catherine and Meghan.
The last time William was joined in public by his brother at Windsor Castle was at the funeral of the Duke of Edinburgh in April last year.
But silence fell as the couples stopped to read the tributes, pointing out different messages and flowers to each other.
Applause broke out again as the four royals then made their way to greet the waiting crowd where they received dozens of bouquets.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex held hands throughout much of the walkabout, with Harry at one point affectionately putting his hand on Meghan's back.
Moments before Prince William met the crowd he had issued a tribute to his "Grannie", saying: "She was by my side at my happiest moments. And she was by my side during the saddest days of my life".
The Prince and Princess of Wales, with their children Prince George and Louis and Princess Charlotte moved to Windsor last month. The Duke and Duchess of York are living in