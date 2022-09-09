King Charles III: Cheers and kisses as new King heads to Buckingham Palace
By Nadeem Shad
Reporting from Buckingham Palace
- Published
King Charles III was greeted by thousands of people as he arrived at Buckingham Palace for the first time as monarch.
The crowds had waited in anticipation for the new King who was travelling back from Balmoral.
On his arrival, he shook hands with those who had gathered to see him and he was even kissed by several people.
At about 14:00 BST a hush had fallen across the Mall by the Victoria Memorial.
Members of the King's footguards assembled in formation in the palace forecourt and the sound of orders could be heard echoing across the grounds.
A low hum of rumour spread throughout the crowd, discussing his imminent arrival, before the sounds of cheers could be heard in the distance.
The royal car crept into view behind the black and gold palace gates before a sea of phones suddenly leapt up, fighting to get a glimpse - and photo - of the new King.
Appearing in front of hundreds of floral tributes, King Charles walked the length of the gate, meeting people and shaking hands with those eager to meet the monarch.
Cries of "Long live the King" rang out across the park as he entered Buckingham Palace for the first time as King Charles III.
For some, his arrival after the passing of Queen Elizabeth II was a touching moment.
"It's quite emotional, I noticed the flag wasn't at half mast anymore, but you know good luck to the King," said Katie Boyd, a Londoner. "The Queen, she's at peace with Philip now" - referring to the Queen's late husband, the Duke of Edinburgh.
For others the moment brought memories of events in their own lives.
"You know what, my mother recently died and she was a big royalist," said Zack Jones, 39, from Eltham.
"I just know how it feels to lose a parent and we wanted to pay our respects," he said. "The fact he's mourning but he's coming here and doing his job... I don't know how he's feeling, especially at his age as well."