Queen Elizabeth II: Children remember 'that fantastic twinkle'
Queen Elizabeth's children have shared their favourite memories of their mother's sense of humour, love of family holidays and "fantastic twinkle". The royals were speaking as part of a BBC One Special - A Tribute to Her Majesty The Queen.
A memorable bath time
King Charles recalled a moment before Queen Elizabeth's coronation in 1953.
"I shall never forget, when we were small, having a bath and she came in practicing wearing the crown before the coronation," he said.
"All those sorts of marvellous moments, I shall never forget."
Charles was just three years old when his mother ascended to the throne. Now 73, he has had more training in the lead up to becoming King than any other British monarch.
But he will miss having his mother to talk to: "She was always there, I could talk to her about this, that, or the other. I think that's always going to be something that will be very difficult not to have."
Private family holidays
During a life of public service, moments of privacy were treasured, and they were often found in family holidays, the Queen's only daughter, Princess Anne, said.
"There was a lot going on in those periods... it was probably the times she most enjoyed," the 72-year-old Princess Royal told the BBC.
"Partly because it included all the things she enjoyed - the countryside, the dogs, the horses, and just being out and about - and being able to get away a bit from that public gaze."
'They just couldn't believe it'
The Queen's youngest son reminisced about "probably the most jaw-dropping moment in any film television production": her entrance to the 2012 London Olympic Games opening ceremony.
A short film shows the Queen at Buckingham Palace meeting Daniel Craig, who played the famed secret agent James Bond in five films.
With corgies in tow, the monarch boards a helicopter and then skydives into the Olympic stadium - with some help from a stunt double.
"There was Daniel Craig as James Bond, arriving at Buckingham Palace… and everybody, wherever you were in the world, was thinking exactly the same thought - who will be playing the Queen? And it was the Queen," Prince Edward, 58, said.
"And it had the same effect on everybody who was watching - they just couldn't believe it.
"I thought it was an extraordinary moment because it just showed that fantastic twinkle and sense of humour - the fact that my mother kept that completely to herself, and the team didn't tell anybody was just brilliant."
