Six times the Queen made us laugh
- Published
The Queen's role in public life was tightly choreographed and she often had to keep a straight face. But in her later years, she gave us a glimpse of her sense of humour.
From sharing a marmalade sandwich with Paddington Bear to photobombing Australian hockey players, here's a look back at some of her funniest moments.
A Jubilee tea party with Paddington Bear
As part of her Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June, the Queen was filmed having tea with Paddington Bear, in a sketch which opened the BBC's Party at the Palace marking her 70 years on the throne.
As the celebrations were about to begin, Paddington offered her his beloved snack - a marmalade sandwich. "I always keep one for emergencies," he told her, pulling one out from under his famous red hat.
"So do I," replied the Queen, opening up her signature black handbag and taking out her own.
When the Queen met James Bond
As part of the Opening Ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games, the Queen made a dramatic entrance with the help of another British icon - James Bond.
As part of a skit created by director Danny Boyle, the Queen received a visit from 007 in Buckingham Palace, before the pair left together by helicopter. She then appeared to skydive into the London Stadium to greet cheering crowds.
Invictus Games 'fighting talk'
In 2016, the Queen appeared in another viral video clip - this time with her grandson Prince Harry to promote the Invictus Games.
The pair watched a video message from former US President and first lady Barack and Michelle Obama, who issued Prince Harry a sporting challenge.
The Queen was unfazed. "Oh really, please," she said.
Cutting a cake with a ceremonial sword
The Queen cut many cakes during her lifetime, once with a ceremonial sword. At a charity event in Cornwall in 2021, she tried out the more unorthodox method.
When a volunteer reminded her that a standard knife was available, the Queen was undeterred.
"I know there is," she retorted, continuing to clutch the sword. "This is more unusual."
Photobombing Australian hockey players
In 2014, two Australian hockey players were left stunned when the Queen appeared smiling in the background of their picture at the Commonwealth Games.
Jayde Taylor (left) posted the first image on Twitter and said: "Ahhh The Queen photo-bombed our selfie!", with the tweet instantly going viral.
Giggling at a swarm of bees
The Queen was accompanied by her husband, the late Duke of Edinburgh, at thousands of official events.
But during a military review at Windsor Castle in 2003, a swarm of bees derailed the normal efficient-running of events. The royal couple saw the funny side, captured on camera by photographer Chris Young.
"It was a human moment," he told the BBC. "She was giggling like a little girl and he was laughing too."
What are your memories of the Queen? Share your tributes and reflections.
Please include a contact number if you are willing to speak to a BBC journalist. You can also get in touch in the following ways:
- WhatsApp: +44 7756 165803
- Upload pictures or video
- Please read our terms & conditions and privacy policy
If you are reading this page and can't see the form you will need to visit the mobile version of the BBC website to submit your question or comment or you can email us at HaveYourSay@bbc.co.uk. Please include your name, age and location with any submission.