Sir Mark Rowley: Met's new commissioner 'tougher than he looks'

The next phase of his career was at Surrey Police, where was the chief superintendent in charge of West Surrey before being appointed Chief Constable in 2009. He was an early pioneer of what became known as neighbourhood policing, and his proposed precision crime-fighting teams are likely to be an updated more intelligence-led version of that model. At Surrey, as budgets shrank under austerity, he managed to increase the number of officers by 200 by thinking creatively and making cuts elsewhere.