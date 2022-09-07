Queen postpones Privy Council meeting to rest
The Queen has postponed an online meeting of the Privy Council after being advised to rest by doctors, Buckingham Palace has said.
The palace said that after "a full day" on Tuesday the monarch, 96, had accepted the medics' advice.
In a break in tradition she met outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his successor Liz Truss in Balmoral, in Aberdeenshire.
The Queen has suffered from mobility issues in recent times.
The monarch remains at Balmoral and the latest advice does not involve a hospital stay.
She had been due to hold the Privy Council virtually on Wednesday evening, during which Ms Truss would have taken her oath as First Lord of the Treasury and her new cabinet ministers would have been sworn into their roles.