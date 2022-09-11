Corgis: How the Queen fell in love and started a phenomenon

While her husband Prince Philip spent a lifetime walking a little behind his wife, the corgis scampered ahead - revelling in a freedom denied to the Queen herself. Princess Diana is said to have coined the phrase "a moving carpet" to describe the jumble of dogs that preceded her. But the Queen called them "the girls" and "the boys". In all her years of breeding, she never sold any of her puppies. All stayed with her, or were given to breeders, relatives or friends.