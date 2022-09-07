Euromillions: £110m jackpot claimed by UK ticket-holder

By Andre Rhoden-Paul
BBC News

A UK ticketholder has come forward to claim the £110m Euromillions jackpot.

If a single ticket holder has won the jackpot, it would make them wealthier than Harry Styles, according to the Sunday Times Rich List.

The National Lottery said a single ticket-holder had come forward to claim the "life-changing sum".

It is the fifth Euromillions jackpot won in the UK this year, including the record £195m win in July.

The Euromillions draw is played in nine European countries and held twice a week.

The UK ticket-holder would be richer than Harry Styles worth £100m, according to the Sunday Times Rich List

The full amount won in Friday's draw was £110,978,200.90.

Once the ticket has been validated and paid, the winner will then decide whether or not to go public.

Only 15 UK players have ever won a jackpot of more than £100 million, with the record-holders deciding to remain anonymous after winning £195 million in July .

The UK's big Euromillions winners this year

  • September: Anonymous ticket-holder, £110,978,200
  • July: Anonymous ticket-holder, £195,707,000
  • June: Anonymous ticket-holder £54,957,242
  • May: Joe and Jess Thwaite from Gloucester, £184,262,899
  • February : Anonymous ticket-holder, £109,915,000
Joe and Jess Thwaite scooped £184m on the EuroMillions in May

