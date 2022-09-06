Duke and Duchess of Sussex: Harry and Meghan in Germany for Invictus event
- Published
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have arrived in Germany where they are due to appear at an Invictus Games event.
Prince Harry will give a speech later in Dusseldorf to mark one year until the competition is held in the city.
Members of the public clapped and raised their phones to take pictures of the couple as they were welcomed with a red carpet arrival.
The trip comes off the back of Meghan's first in-person address in the UK since quitting as a working royal.
The 2023 Invictus Games will take place next September and the Sussexes are expected to meet officials and potential competitors a year out from their start.
Delivering a speech at the town hall reception the duke said he was "filled with such excitement" at the thought of having the next games against the backdrop of the River Rhine and called for people to "really lean in" to the event.
He said: "I can't wait to hear the roar of the crowds, to feel the adrenaline of the competition and join in on the laughter and even the tears, happy ones of course, while we get to witness lives being changed right before our eyes."
This year's games were held in the Netherlands in April, where a film crew for a Netflix documentary called Heart Of Invictus - a series from Harry and Meghan's Archewell Productions following people competing at the event - was seen close to the couple.
The duke founded the Invictus Games to aid the rehabilitation of injured and sick military personnel and veterans across the world.
After the reception the couple will be taken along the River Rhine by boat from the reception to the Merkur Spiel-Arena for a press conference in which Prince Harry is expected to deliver remarks.
They are then due to return to the UK for the WellChild Awards, on Thursday, in London, where the duke is also due to speak.
On Monday, the duchess told a young audience at the One Young World summit of her own struggle for self-belief.
Their latest visit to Europe comes amid the fallout from an interview with the duchess given to US magazine The Cut which saw Meghan say the couple "upset the dynamic of the hierarchy" of the Royal Family "just by existing".
She also spoke about Prince Harry's relationship with his father and gave details of their lives in California - where they moved after stepping back as working royals in 2020.
On Tuesday the latest instalment of the duchess's podcast, Archetypes, was released on Spotify.
In it she discusses marriage and the challenges of being a single, unmarried woman with actor Mindy Kaling.
Introducing the episode Meghan talks about how she planned her wedding as a 14-year-old for a school project.
"The message even at my feminist all-girls school was as traditional as it gets. First comes love. Then comes marriage."
She adds: "The associations our society makes around unmarried women feels so outdated and I wanted to give them a refresh."