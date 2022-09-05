Highway Code: 61% of drivers have not read new guidance, AA survey suggests
By Aoife Walsh
BBC News
- Published
More than three-fifths of UK motorists have not read recent updates to the Highway Code, according to the AA.
The motoring group's survey of 13,327 members suggested 8,090 (61%) drivers had not read changes made in January.
Some 6,972 motorists had heard about the new rules but had not read them yet, while 1,118 drivers were completely unaware of the changes.
The new guidance gave pedestrians, cyclists and horse riders greater priorities on the road.
Vehicles must give at least 1.5m (4ft 11in) space when overtaking cyclists, and 2m (6ft 7in) for horses.
Drivers and other road users must give way to pedestrians crossing at road junctions, and are not allowed to cut across vulnerable users when exiting a junction.
The Highway Code now advises cyclists to ride in the centre of lanes on quieter roads, in slower-moving traffic and when approaching junctions.
A hierarchy of road-users was also introduced, meaning a driver in a car, van or lorry has a greater responsibility to watch out for others.
The UK government said the changes would enhance safety for all road users.
When asked to pick five correct statements from the new Highway Code from a list of 10, the majority of respondents answered correctly.
Tim Rankin, managing director of AA Accident Assist, said the group was "concerned that so many still haven't read the rules".
He said: "While we are pleased that many of the changes can be successfully recalled, we'd like more drivers to know the rules outright so they can keep themselves and others safe.
"It is in everyone's interest to take every measure that helps avoid collisions and remove confusion from the road, so we urge those that still haven't read the updated code to do so as soon as possible."