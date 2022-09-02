EuroMillions: UK ticket-holder wins £110m jackpot
By James Gregory
BBC News
Published
A UK ticket-holder has won Friday's £110m EuroMillions jackpot, it has been confirmed.
If the winner is a single ticket-holder, it would make them richer than Harry Styles and Gary Barlow, according to the Sunday Times Rich List.
Only 15 UK players have won a jackpot of more than £100m, making this win one of the country's biggest.
Friday's winning numbers were 7, 12, 13, 20 and 45, with 3 and 12 selected for the Lucky Star numbers.
Andy Carter, senior winners' adviser at the National Lottery, said it was a "fabulous night".
"Players are urged to check their tickets and to give us a call if they think they are tonight's lucky winner," he said.
More than £30m is generated every week from the National Lottery for causes across the UK, Mr Carter added.
"This supports everything from local projects making a difference where you live, to our nations' athletes at the recent Commonwealth Games," he said.
The EuroMillions game is played in nine countries.
The UK's biggest lottery winners
- July 2022: Anonymous ticket-holder, £195,707,000
- May 2022: Joe and Jess Thwaite from Gloucester, £184,262,899
- October 2019: Anonymous ticket-holder, £170,221,000
- July 2011: Colin and Chris Weir from North Ayrshire, £161,653,000
- August 2012: Adrian and Gillian Bayford from Cambridgeshire, £148,656,000