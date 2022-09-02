Martin Bashir Diana interview: BBC donates sales to charity
- Published
The BBC has given £1.42m from the sales of the 1995 Panorama interview with Princess Diana to charity.
The interview was subject to an investigation that found reporter Martin Bashir used fake documents to gain access to the late royal.
The BBC shared the funds equally between seven charities linked to Diana and said it was "the right and appropriate course of action".
It said the donations come from its commercial revenue not the licence fee.
The funds have been given to Centrepoint, English National Ballet, Great Ormond Street Hospital Children's Charity, The Leprosy Mission, National Aids Trust, The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity and The Diana Award.
The first six charities listed are those with which the princess remained involved at the time of her death and The Diana Award was created in her memory.
The broadcaster said: "The BBC had indicated its intention to donate to charity the sales proceeds derived from the 1995 Panorama interview with Diana, Princess of Wales.
"The BBC has now done so. Given the findings of Lord Dyson, we think this is the right and appropriate course of action."