The Queen to appoint new prime minister at Balmoral
By Jasmine Andersson
BBC News
- Published
The Queen will not appoint the next prime minister in London, but will instead stay in Balmoral to do it, Buckingham Palace has said.
The new PM and Boris Johnson will go to Scotland, in a break from tradition for the event on 6 September.
During her 70-year-reign the Queen, 96, has appointed her new prime ministers at Buckingham Palace.
It is understood that the decision was taken to provide certainty for the new prime minister's diary.
Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak will be announced as leader of the Conservative Party on 5 September.
Boris Johnson is expected to announce his resignation to the Queen the following day, with his successor appointed by the monarch shortly after.
Buckingham Palace previously said the Queen would interrupt her stay at Balmoral to meet with the new prime minister - the 15th of her 70-year reign.
Only three weeks ago it was expected that the Queen would travel from her summer break in Balmoral to London to invite the new prime minister to form a government.
But that plan has now been reversed and whoever becomes the 15th prime minister of the Queen's 70-year reign, their audience will be at the monarch's Scottish home rather than Buckingham Palace.
The explanation is that taking a decision now provides clarity for planning the new PM's diary and avoids any last-minute changes, in case the Queen faced a recurrence of her mobility problems next week and couldn't travel.
It's likely to prompt concerns about the Queen's health and raise questions about her wellbeing in recent weeks.
But it also shows the tenacious determination of the 96-year-old monarch to keep carrying out her constitutional duties as head of state, wherever she might be.
The monarch has been taking her traditional summer break in Scotland with family and guests. She usually stays at the estate from August to October.
The Queen has suffered from ongoing mobility issues in recent months and had Covid in February this year.
She has missed events including the State Opening of Parliament, the Platinum Jubilee Concert and the commemorative Derby due to her health.
But a Palace spokesperson said a decision to relocate this event had been made in advance so the next prime minister did not have to make last-minute arrangements.
As head of state, it is the Queen's duty to appoint the prime minister who leads Her Majesty's Government.
Every leader bar one has been appointed at Buckingham Palace since the reign of Queen Victoria, according to constitutional expert Professor Vernon Bogdanor.
The only exception was in 1908, when Herbert Henry Asquith travelled to Edward VII in the French city of Biarritz for his appointment.