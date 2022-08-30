Man, 21, stabbed to death at Notting Hill Carnival
A 21-year-old man has died after being stabbed at Notting Hill Carnival, the Metropolitan Police has said.
A murder investigation has been launched after the man was stabbed in Ladbroke Grove, under the Westway flyover, at around 20:00 BST on Monday.
Officers pulled out the victim through significant crowds and provided emergency first aid until paramedics arrived, police said.
He was taken to a west London hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
"His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers," police said in a statement.
Dr Alison Heydari, commander of local policing, said: "The atmosphere over the past two days has been largely positive and good natured as Carnival should be.
"Regrettably, on Monday evening we saw a number of violent incidents and a 21-year-old man has lost his life.
"Our thoughts are with his family as they come to terms with their terrible loss."
She said homicide detectives will pursue every possible line of inquiry to identify those responsible and bring them to justice.
"There were hundreds of people in the immediate vicinity when this incident took place," she added.
"I would urge anyone who saw anything, who has video footage or who has any other information that could assist officers, to come forward."