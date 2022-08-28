Leeds Festival: Boy, 16, dies after falling ill in suspected drugs incident
- Published
An investigation has been launched after the suspected drug-related death of a 16-year-old boy at Leeds Festival.
The teenager fell ill at the music event on Saturday and was taken to hospital, but he died on Sunday.
West Yorkshire Police said they were looking into whether he had taken a particular type of MDMA.
Officers believe his death was an isolated incident, but say his exact cause of death has not yet been established.
Assistant Chief Constable Catherine Hankinson said: "Our thoughts are with the family of the boy who has died, and we have officers supporting them at this very difficult time.
"While the exact cause of his death is yet to be established, one line of inquiry is that he had taken a particular type of ecstasy (MDMA) tablet, which was described as a grey or black oblong shape.
"At this moment in time this is believed to be an isolated incident as we have not received any similar reports."
Those behind the festival - which takes place each August bank holiday and is twinned with Reading Festival - said they were helping police with their investigation.
Melvin Benn, managing director of Festival Republic, said: "We are truly saddened about this tragedy and our sincerest thoughts are with the family at this time."