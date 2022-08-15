Monkeypox: Lack of vaccines sparks pause in UK rollout
The UK's monkeypox vaccination rollout is likely to be paused for several weeks, with stocks of the jab set to run out in parts of the country.
An internal memo, leaked to the BBC, shows the UK Health Security Agency will hold back some doses to give to people already exposed to the virus.
Many clinics, including London's busiest, say stocks have already run out and new appointments have ceased.
The UKHSA says it's trying to "expedite delivery" of a further 100,000 doses.
In its latest update on the monkeypox outbreak, the UKHSA has predicted all of the UK's current supplies of vaccine will have been distributed to providers by the middle of August.
It goes on to say "all available vaccines" will have been given to vulnerable groups by the end of the month, meaning there could be several weeks without supplies across the country.
Meanwhile an internal letter to senior staff at the UKHSA, leaked to the BBC, has detailed how some of that stock will be held back for 'post-exposure' - where people who have been exposed to the virus are given a vaccine in the hope of reducing severe symptoms.
So far there have been 3,017 cases in total across the UK, with officials noting that the outbreak is beginning to slow.
The latest data shows 29 cases a day confirmed on average, compared to 52 cases a day during the last week in June. More than 25,000 people have received a dose of the vaccine.
'Unconscionable'
Despite the positive signs, there are still concerns about the lack of available vaccine.
A public health worker in Yorkshire, working on the vaccination rollout there, called the situation a "nightmare", adding "disorganisation is going to mean more and more people get infected".
Speaking on the condition of anonymity, the public health worker said clinics were already having to turn away people who were eligible for a vaccine and predicted a "massive increase" in cases.
"We are turning away men here in Yorkshire for a vaccine. It's unconscionable. More people are going to be getting monkeypox and it will be transmitted in our communities."
Dr Jenny Harries, Chief Executive of the UKHSA, said: "The most important way to protect those who are more likely to get monkeypox - and to limit the outbreak - is to ensure that all the vaccines available to us are in people's arms as quickly as possible, and are building protection across the community.
Currently, additional stock of 100,000 doses is due to arrive in the UK by the end of September, with the UKHSA saying it is "working with the manufacturer to expedite delivery".
It is understood that those who already have an appointment will still receive a vaccine, but - as stock runs low - no new appointments for a pre-exposure vaccine will be available.
In some parts of the UK, clinics are already pausing rollout of the vaccine.
On Friday, London's 56 Dean Street - Europe's busiest sexual health clinic - tweeted to say they would be unable to offer new appointments until the end of September.
Other clinics, including those in Brighton, Southampton, and London's Chelsea, have posted similar messages.
Labour MP for Brighton's Kempton and Peacehaven, Lloyd Russell-Moyle, told BBC News: "I've already spoken to people in the area who feel worried, scared and that they've missed out.
"They feel that they're being put at risk, and that their enjoyment of the summer is being put at risk, by bad organisation from the government."
Mr Russell-Moyle added: "My understanding is that if you are not vaccinated in the next couple of weeks, then it will be too late and you'll have to wait until September".
Currently about 75% of monkeypox cases are in London, which is where the majority of vaccines have been targeted, but numbers outside the city are also increasing.
The UK government has bought stocks of smallpox vaccine to stop the spread of monkeypox. Monkeypox is caused by the monkeypox virus, a member of the same family of viruses as smallpox, although it is much less severe and experts say chances of infection are low.
The global outbreak of monkeypox has meant a surge in demand for the vaccine. However, stocks are limited, because, until recently, the disease had not spread widely outside of countries where the virus is endemic.
Sexual health experts are warning people to be alert to the signs and symptoms of monkeypox, regardless of their vaccine status.
Dr Claire Dewsnap, President of the British Association for Sexual Health and HIV (BASHH), said she was "concerned" about the time it will take for the UK to receive more vaccine doses.
She added: "While you are waiting for your vaccine, or if you have just received one, please remain alert to the symptoms of monkeypox, especially if you have had a new or multiple sexual partners. Symptoms can take up to three weeks to develop, so keep checking yourself after intimate contact with others. If you feel unwell, please speak to a sexual health service."