Man stabbed to death near London's Oxford Street
A man has been stabbed to death on a side road near London's Oxford Street, police say.
Emergency services were called to Poland Street in Soho at about 11:40 BST.
The victim, who has yet to be identified, was found with stab wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 12:20.
A Metropolitan Police spokesman confirmed a man has been arrested in connection with the incident.
There is no risk to the wider public, the force added.
Poland Street is a turning off Oxford Street, which is one of the busiest shopping areas in Europe and attracts tens of thousands of visitors per day.
It runs into Soho, another busy area known for its nightlife.
The London Ambulance Service said paramedics arrived at the scene around 11:36.
"We sent an ambulance crew, a paramedic in a fast response car and an incident response officer to the scene," it said.
"We also dispatched London's Air Ambulance. Our first paramedic arrived in less than seven minutes. Despite the best efforts of our teams, the patient sadly died at the scene."
So far this year there have been 57 homicides in London, including Monday's stabbing.
