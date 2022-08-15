Harry and Meghan to visit UK in September for charity events
- Published
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are due to visit the UK next month to attend charity events "close to their hearts".
It is the first time the couple will be in the country since they attended Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June.
They will be attending the One Young World Summit in Manchester on 5 September which brings together young leaders from more than 190 countries.
During the visit Prince Harry and Meghan will also be at an event for the Invictus Games in Germany.
The Sussexes, who stepped down as senior royals in January 2020, live in California.
They kept a low-key presence during the celebrations for the Platinum Jubilee - watching the Trooping the Colour parade in London from a window and not taking part in the carriage procession.
A spokesperson for the couple said they are "delighted" to be visiting the UK.
The duchess is a counsellor for One Young World, among others including Jamie Oliver, Sir Richard Branson and Justin Trudeau.
Prince Harry and Meghan will return to the UK on 8 September for the WellChild Awards, after attending the Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023 One Year to Go event in Germany.
The duke was inspired to set up the Invictus Games after seeing a similar event in the US where injured and retired service personnel competed.
The first competition was held in London in 2014, with following games being held in the US, Canada and Australia.
The Platinum Jubilee was the first time the duke and duchess had made an appearance together at a royal engagement since 2020.
The couple visited the Queen in April on their way to the Invictus Games in the Netherlands.
Before this, Prince Harry was last reported to be in the UK in the previous July, while Meghan was not thought to have been in the country since 2020.