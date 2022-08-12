2022 World Cup: Will Wales fan zones make a comeback?
By Tink Llewellyn
BBC Wales
- Published
A petition has been started calling for Wales fan zones to make a comeback in time for the 2022 World Cup.
They were a feature of the 2016 Euros, allowing football fans of all ages back home to enjoy the matchday atmosphere.
Now with Wales at their first World Cup in more than 60 years, supporter Mark Jones says he can't understand why so little has been put in place.
"Wales has lots of big events and concerts lately so there is no excuse," he said.
This is the second time that Mark, 30, from Blackwood, Caerphilly county, has found himself lobbying for fan zones.
In 2016 while he was a student, he started a petition which finally led to Cardiff council agreeing to a fan zone in the city's Bute Park, 10 days before the start of the Euros.
Now despite the success of those events, he's launched his petition again, when he and friends realised no plans were in place for fan zones this time round either.
Mark, who says he's "too skint" to go to the World Cup in Qatar in November. said there had been a "crazy whirlwind" as he got his latest campaign off the ground.
But so far, only one council in Wales has told the BBC it definitely has plans for fan zones.
He describes his campaign as the "kick-up the backside" for Wales to make them an important part of national culture to bring supporters, young and old, together.
"In 2016, over 60,000 people used the fan zones so there is no excuse for them not to come back," Mark said.
"Wales has had lots of big events and concerts."
We need to grasp this - it's our chance to brand Wales
Mark said it has been estimated that a trip to Qatar to watch the World Cup could cost more than £5,000 to cover flights, accommodation, match tickets and food.
There were other obstacles, including the cost of living crisis and ticket availability.
"It would be a major shot in the foot if we don't rally behind this team," said Mark.
"We need to grasp this - it's our chance to brand Wales on the world's biggest days and bring people together. We might not get an opportunity to present ourselves to the world like this again."
Mark added: "Imagine Wales score and you cut to Queen Street in Cardiff - and there are a couple of people walking with a carrier bag? No, let's get the fan zones back."
What is a fan zone?
- Fan zones are areas outside or away from a sports stadium for people to watch the game on a large screen.
- Some larger, licensed venues are already organising event nights for fans to watch the matches, but fan zones are free to attend and can hold a large capacity and be open to everyone.
- Mark has created a website that has all the relevant information on it and where he has started the petition.
What do you think?
Tomos and Rhys Loosemore are lucky enough to be attending Wales' opening game against the United States.
However, for the following two group matches and for all of their friends who cannot make it to Qatar, they believe fan zones back in Wales would be a "massive" benefit for friends and Welsh fans to enjoy games together.
Although, they did think with the World Cup being hosted in November, the weather back home could be an issue.
Cerys Rees said "I would definitely love to see the return of the fan zones. They were such a success for the Euros and give fans a place to head to, especially when they can't travel away to Qatar.
"I live in London and so love the idea of coming home to a designated place and knowing I'll be able to watch the games with like minded fans and share the passion and excitement of it all."
Hannah Rees, 27, from Swansea, thinks fan zones would be a great idea for those who want to celebrate and enjoy the atmosphere that you would usually get at stadiums which she thinks you can't replicate in other places such a pubs.
"Fan zones provide safe spaces for people to enjoy the game with friends and family. Given the cost implications for Qatar this is a far more cost effective option for young people in Wales."
Liam Callaghan, from Pencoed in Bridgend county, is keen for the zones to come back.
"This is a once in a lifetime event for a lot of people. Also with it being in Qatar there won't be as many fans travelling as there were in Euro 2016. Welsh football is doing so well and brings everybody together.
"I will be looking to book days off work for each Welsh fixture and so will so many others. Let's make the most of it!"
What are councils planning to do?
BBC Wales has contacted all of the Welsh councils about their plans.
So far, one council, Wrexham said it was planning two fan zones.
Councillor Nigel Williams, lead member for the economy and regeneration, said: "Wrexham has such a rich history with football as the Football Association of Wales was founded here in the Wynnstay Arms in 1876. To many, football is the beating heart of Wrexham and I know they will want to come together to celebrate and cheer on our national side.
"We're also inviting schools to get involved with primaries invited to the morning screenings at Tŷ Pawb and secondaries invited to the High Street screenings."
"We're in the early stages of planning and will bring you more details as they're confirmed."
Cardiff council says there has been no decision on the fan zones.
A Swansea council spokesperson said: "We're considering all options and really want to see fans cheer on Wales in the World Cup. The November and December weather will be a key consideration in any decision."
Conwy is also looking at the possibilities but has not made a decision.
Ceredigion said it was not considering one at the moment and Powys said it has had no discussions about at this stage.