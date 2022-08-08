UK heatwave: UK set for new heatwave as temperatures head to 35C
By Andre Rhoden-Paul & James Gregory
BBC News
- Published
The UK is set for another heatwave this week with highs of up to 35C (95F) in some parts, forecasters have said.
The Met Office said while conditions would be below the 40.3C recorded last month, the hot weather could last for a longer period.
More parts of England are also facing hosepipe bans amid very dry conditions, as fire crews warn of wildfires.
A heat health-alert has been put in place for England by the UK Health Security Agency.
The warning, designed to help healthcare professionals manage periods of extreme heat, comes into force from midday on Tuesday until 18:00 BST on Saturday, the UKHSA said.
Met Office meteorologist Tom Morgan said a "fairly widespread heatwave" was developing across the UK this week with the peak of the temperatures likely to be on Friday or Saturday.
"It does look like a prolonged period of dry weather and obviously that's bad news for southern England where some rain would really be useful now," he said.
Temperatures will build from 28C or 29C on Tuesday and reach the low to mid-30s from Thursday, Mr Morgan said.
He said the West Midlands and West Country could see with highest temperatures with a maximum of around 35C, but this is uncertain.
A heatwave is defined as above average temperatures seen for three days or more.
There have also been calls for more hosepipe bans to be brought in.
On Sunday, Environment Secretary George Eustice urged more water companies to impose hosepipe bans.
It comes as Southern Water already imposed a hosepipe ban for customers in Hampshire and on the Isle of Wight, and from Friday South East Water will do the same for customers in Kent and Sussex.
Welsh Water has also announced a ban for Pembrokeshire and Carmarthenshire later this month.
'Wild fire risk increases'
Last month's record temperatures saw a series of wildfires across the country and Riccardo la Torre, from the Fire Brigades Union, described them as "brutal" for firefighters.
"They burn at extremely high temperatures, they spread faster than fire fighters can move and they are very labour intensive," he said.
He said fire services were increasingly under strain because of a lack of resources.
Dave Walton, deputy chief fire officer at West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service, warned the minimal rain raised the risk of wild fires "quite significantly" across the UK.
He said they could "spread faster than people can run" and could be caused as simply as a "careless disposal of cigarettes" or by broken glass magnifying the sun.
Over the past six weeks, fire services across the country have faced an increase in demand because of the dry and hot conditions.
Mark Hardingham, chair of the National Fire Chiefs Council said: "I have not seen a distinction between the two heatwaves - it has remained hot between then and now and equally there's been no rainfall."
He said crews were expecting the busiest time of day to be between 13:00 and 17:00 BST and said fire services would be looking to maximise on-call firefighters in rural areas this week to help cope with demand.
'Relieve pressure on rivers'
Sir John Armitt, chair of the National Infrastructure Commission (NIC) said water companies who have not called for a hosepipe ban "will be keeping it under constant review".
"The advantage of doing it [a hosepipe ban] right now would be that it relieves pressure on their rivers," he said.
Speaking on the BBC's The World at One programme he said there were simple steps people could take to help such as "reducing the number of minutes we spend in the shower".
"There is no doubt that climate change is affecting our infrastructure, water is something that we take for granted so much - equally it's the one that by our daily behaviours we can change the most easily."
