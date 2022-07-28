NHS to close Tavistock child gender identity clinic
- Published
The NHS is to close the UK's only dedicated gender identity clinic for children and young people.
Tavistock and Portman NHS Foundation Trust has been told to shut the clinic by spring after it was criticised in an independent review.
Instead, new regional centres will be set up to "ensure the holistic needs" of patients are fully met, the NHS said.
The trust said it supports plans for a new model due to a rise in referrals.
The changes will take place after an independent review, led by Dr Hilary Cass, said the Tavistock clinic needed to be transformed.
The new centres - one based in London and the other in the North West - will be fully open in spring 2023 and will run in conjunction with leading children's hospitals, including Great Ormond Street and Alder Hey.
They will help support young people under the age of 18 who are struggling with their gender identity, and will be linked to mental health care and GP services where relevant.
There will be no immediate changes for people already under the Tavistock's care.
The Tavistock has faced increasing pressure in recent years.
There were rising referrals and a long waiting list but at the same time, some former staff were raising concerns about the way it operated.
Then, former patient Kierra Bell went to court saying she had not been challenged enough about her decision at 16 to take drugs which began her transition from female to male - a decision she later regretted.
Earlier this year, Dr Cass's report said there was a lack of understanding about why the type of patients the clinic was seeing was changing, with more female to male patients and more autistic children. Dr Cass also highlighted inconclusive evidence to back some of the clinical decision making.
The clinic's imminent closure will be a source of worry for other young people wanting support with gender dysphoria. The hope is that the services which replace it will be more helpful, useful and efficient.
The Tavistock clinic, named the Gender and Identity Development Service (GIDS), was launched in 1989 to help people aged 17 and under struggling with their gender identity.
But in 2020, questions about the service were raised after it was rated "inadequate" by inspectors, following concerns raised by whistleblowers and reported by BBC Newsnight.
The service was criticised for both its care of patients inside and outside of the clinic, with the service dealing with record waiting lists.
The number of people seeking the clinic's help are 20 times higher than they were a decade ago, jumping from 250 to 5000 referrals in 2021, according to the service's statistics.