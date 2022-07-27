Debate wasn't supposed to end like that, says host Kate McCann
- Published
A TV presenter who fainted on air during the latest Tory leadership debate has said "that wasn't how last night was supposed to end".
Journalist Kate McCann was hosting the Sun and TalkTV debate between Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss on Tuesday evening.
It was abruptly halted about halfway through after a loud crash was heard.
McCann, who will be back on air on Wednesday evening, has assured people that she is fine and thanked "everyone for the lovely messages".
Before it was stopped, the TV debate had been covering tax, the state of the NHS and rising living costs.
Mr Sunak and Ms Truss both tweeted after the programme ended to say they were relieved that McCann was fine.
The political journalist apologised to the two Tory leadership candidates on Twitter and said she would be returning on Wednesday evening to unpick the debate, adding that she would be "sat down" this time.
TalkTV confirmed she would be presenting its News Desk programme, filling in for Tom Newton Dunn.
He tweeted on Tuesday evening that McCann had proved she is "one of the very best in the business" during the first half hour of the political debate.
After the programme went off air, TalkTV said the presenter was "fine" but that the channel was following medical advice not to continue.
"We apologise to our viewers and listeners", said TalkTV.
The presenter had been due to co-host the debate alongside the Sun's political editor Harry Cole, but he tested positive for Covid-19 and had to pull out.