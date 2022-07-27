Iran grants environmental activist Morad Tahbaz bail
- Published
A British-Iranian man held in Iran has been released on bail with an electronic bracelet.
Environmental activist Morad Tahbaz, 66, has been released from prison on furlough, his lawyer said, and has returned to his home in Tehran.
Mr Tahbaz was told he would be released as part of a deal that saw Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe finally return home.
But when Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe was freed in March, Mr Tahbaz was released from prison for just 48 hours.
His daughter said she was glad he has been granted furlough "to allow him to receive the medical attention he urgently needs".
Mr Tahbaz was arrested in 2018 and accused of working as a spy by the Iranian government. He was in Iran tracking endangered animals when he was arrested along with a group of other conservationists.
The 66-year old, who has had cancer, was allowed out of jail for 48 hours when Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe flew home to the UK in March.
It is believed his release may have been complicated by the fact he also holds US citizenship.
An FCDO spokesperson said: "The Tahbaz family have confirmed Morad has been released from Evin prison on furlough and is at their home in Tehran.
"Morad is a tri-national and we continue to work closely with the United States to urge the Iranian authorities to permanently release him and allow his departure from Iran."