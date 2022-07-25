Blue badges may be rejected in Europe, drivers warned
Disabled drivers are being warned that their blue badges may not be accepted in popular European holiday destinations this summer due to Brexit.
Ministers are negotiating the status of the badges - which were recognised when the UK was in the EU - with 11 nations.
France, Spain, Portugal, Greece and Italy are among those "undecided" on recognising the discs, which help people park closer to a destination.
The AA said keeping blue badge users in "limbo" was "simply unacceptable".
Iceland, Bulgaria, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Romania and Slovenia are also undecided on issue, but all other EU nations accept UK badges.
The government website tells badge-holders to check with the embassy of their destination country for the latest guidance.
But the AA said most embassies were unable provide them with any assurances or advice.
The motoring group said disabled drivers may leave themselves open to parking fines if they use their permits in undecided countries, saying it was "simply unacceptable" that the issue had not been resolved.
Jack Cousens, head of roads policy for the AA, said: "Blue badges are issued because of specific health reasons, and to not have their status confirmed two years down the line [after the UK left the EU] is simply outrageous."
Mr Cousens advised badge-holders to use drop-off and collection zones where possible, adding: "While problematic, it reduces the risk of a vehicle being given a ticket or towed away."
A Department for Transport spokesperson said: "Negotiations on blue badge recognition are ongoing between the UK and individual EU states, and motorists should check our guidance to find out where the blue badge is recognised in the EU."
