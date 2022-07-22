Rail strikes to go ahead next Wednesday
By George Bowden
BBC News
- Published
A strike by more than 40,000 rail workers will go ahead next Wednesday after no breakthrough in talks, the RMT trade union has said.
The walkout by staff at Network Rail and 14 train operating companies is part of a continuing row over pay, jobs, and terms and conditions.
The strike will affect the Women's Euro 2022 semi-final in Milton Keynes.
It follows a similar strike in June that saw rail services severely disrupted across three days.
The fresh walkout on 27 July will coincide with a strike at Avanti West Coast, which serves the Birmingham line, the day before the Commonwealth Games begin in the city.
Transport for London (TfL) said it expected disruption across lines and stations that share infrastructure with Network Rail.
The strikes look set to kick off a week of pain for travellers, with knock-on effects expected into Thursday 28 July and a separate walkout by train drivers at eight operators on Saturday 30 July.
RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said its members were "more determined than ever to secure a decent pay rise, job security and good working conditions".
He said Network Rail - the government-owned agency that maintains tracks and operates big stations - had not improved its pay offer.
"In fact Network Rail have upped the ante, threatening to impose compulsory redundancies and unsafe 50% cuts to maintenance work if we did not withdraw our planned strike action," he claimed.
Andrew Haines, Network Rail chief executive, said that despite its "best efforts to find a breakthrough, I'm afraid there will be more disruption for passengers next week" and accused the RMT of political campaigning.
He added: "It is frustrating to yet again ask our passengers to change their plans and only make essential journeys."