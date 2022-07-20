EuroMillions: UK ticket-holder claims record £195m jackpot
A single ticket holder has claimed record-breaking winnings of £195m in the EuroMillions lottery.
If confirmed, the UK ticket-holder would become the biggest National Lottery winner of all time.
It eclipses the wealth of Sir Tom Jones, who is worth £180m according to the 2022 Sunday Times Rich List.
It comes two months after Joe and Jess Thwaite from Gloucester won £184m on the EuroMillions with a lucky dip ticket.
The UK's biggest lottery winners
- July 2022: Anonymous ticket-holder, £195,707,000
- May 2022: Joe and Jess Thwaite from Gloucester, £184,262,899
- October 2019: Anonymous ticket-holder, £170,221,000
- July 2011: Colin and Chris Weir from North Ayrshire, £161,653,000
- August 2012: Adrian and Gillian Bayford from Cambridgeshire, £148,656,000