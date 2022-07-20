EuroMillions: UK ticket-holder claims £195m record jackpot
- Published
A single ticket-holder has claimed record-breaking winnings of £195m in the EuroMillions lottery.
If confirmed, this will make them the biggest National Lottery winner of all time.
It eclipses the wealth of Sir Tom Jones, who is worth £180m according to the 2022 Sunday Times Rich List.
It comes two months after Joe and Jess Thwaite from Gloucester won £184m on the EuroMillions with a lucky dip ticket.
Tuesday's winning numbers were 6, 23, 27, 40, 41, with 2 and 12 selected for the Lucky Star numbers.
Andy Carter, Camelot's senior winners' adviser at the National Lottery, said the win was "absolutely incredible news".
"Last night saw history made with the biggest-ever National Lottery prize won by a UK player, and we're ecstatic that we've received a claim," he said.
"Our focus is now on supporting the ticket-holder through the process and helping them start to enjoy their truly life-changing and record-breaking win."
The UK's biggest lottery winners
- July 2022: Anonymous ticket-holder, £195,707,000
- May 2022: Joe and Jess Thwaite from Gloucester, £184,262,899
- October 2019: Anonymous ticket-holder, £170,221,000
- July 2011: Colin and Chris Weir from North Ayrshire, £161,653,000
- August 2012: Adrian and Gillian Bayford from Cambridgeshire, £148,656,000