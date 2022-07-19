EuroMillions: UK ticket-holder wins record £195m jackpot
- Published
A UK ticket-holder has scooped a record jackpot of £195m on the EuroMillions lottery, operator Camelot has said.
Tuesday's winning numbers were 6, 23, 27, 40, 41, with 2 and 12 selected for the Lucky Star numbers.
It is also the biggest UK lottery win of all time, Camelot said. The previous record-holders won £184m in May this year.
The EuroMillions draw is held twice a week, on Tuesdays and Fridays, and is played in 13 European countries.
Camelot's Andy Carter, senior winners' adviser, said it was "an amazing night for one UK ticket-holder".
"Players are urged to check their tickets and to give us a call if they think they are tonight's record-breaking lucky winner."
The latest win comes two months after Joe and Jess Thwaite from Gloucester won £184m on the EuroMillions with a lucky dip ticket.