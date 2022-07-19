How to keep animals cool in the hot weather

Rebecca Furlong's cat Sylvia keeps cool with a frozen yoghurt treat.Rebecca Furlong
Freezing cat yoghurt has been a success for Rebecca Furlong's cat Sylvia in Bath.

With the UK in the grips of a heatwave, it's not just humans who are trying to keep cool, it's also important for animals and pets to escape the excessive heat. Here are just some of the ways our furry friends have been trying to cool down.

Stay hydrated

To keep pets safe in the heat, the RSPCA says they need constant access to fresh water. Ice cubes can be put in their water bowl or you could make some frozen pet-friendly treats. Give them damp towels to lie on.

Hannah Thomas
Hannah Thomas has been using a paddling pool to keep her elderly Labrador cool in Newtown in Wales

If you take your pet outside for a short period of time use pet-safe sun lotion on exposed parts of your pet's skin, especially the tips of their ears and nose.

Julie Ritson
Julie Ritson captured this photo of a raven staying hydrated at the Tower of London

Seek Shade

Allison Mangles
Allison Mangles sent in this photo of cows shading from the sun under a tree in Dufton, Cumbria

Just like humans, animals can suffer from sunstroke. It's important to make sure animals have access to shade when the temperatures are high.

Guy Siragher
"Gandalf keeps cool by sitting in the bamboo," says Guy Siragher from Huntingdon

Avoid high temperatures

Pets should never be left in cars, conservatories, outbuildings or caravans when it's warm, even if it's just for a short while.

Denise Roberts
Molly is keeping cool in Severn Beach, Gloucestershire, on her gel mat and with a fan

When its hot you might need to restrict the amount of activity pets do or when they do it. Think about the temperature of the ground directly on their paws.

Jet a chihuahua cross from Manchester stays cool with wet tea towels on her head

Even if your companion prefers a warm climate, like lizards or fish, make sure their enclosure is kept away from direct sunlight to stop them from overheating.

