British man held by Russian separatists dies
Briton Paul Urey, who was captured by Russian-backed separatists in Ukraine, has died in detention, reports say.
The 45-year-old's family were contacted by the British Foreign Office, says the Presidium Network, an aid group which has been helping his relatives.
His mother is "distraught and still in shock," the group says.
Mr Urey was detained in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) in April and accused of being a mercenary.
