Rail strike: New walkout to take place on 27 July
Railway workers are to stage a one-day strike on 27 July as part of an ongoing dispute over pay, jobs and conditions, the RMT union says.
It comes after thousands of train operator and Network Rail workers walked out during national strike action in June.
The strikes caused disruption for millions of commuters.
Earlier this week, Network Rail made workers a fresh pay offer it said was worth more than 5%.
But the offer depended on workers accepting "modernising reforms".
RMT leaders rejected the new offer describing it as "paltry".
It also said it would consult other unions with mandates for strike action in the coming days.
RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: "The offer from Network Rail represents a real terms pay cut for our members and the paltry sum is conditional on RMT members agreeing to drastic changes in their working lives.
"The train operating companies remain stubborn and are refusing to make any new offer which deals with job security and pay," he added.
"Strike action is the only course open to us to make both the rail industry and government understand that this dispute will continue for as long as it takes, until we get a negotiated settlement."
Last month Britain's rail network was brought close to a standstill as tens of thousands of rail workers walked out in what unions said was the biggest rail strike in 30 years.
The RMT held three strikes over the course of a week, crippling services across the country.
The union, whose members include everyone from guards and signallers to catering staff and cleaners, is looking for a pay rise of at least 7%. It also wants a written guarantee from Network Rail that no compulsory redundancies will be made as part of planned reforms.
So far the government has rejected the union's demands to negotiate with it directly.
In June, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps accused the RMT of "damaging people's lives".