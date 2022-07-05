"Small boats" people smugglers arrested across Europe.
By Daniel Sandford
BBC News home affairs correspondent
- Published
Police in five European countries have detained around 130 people accused of trafficking people across the English channel to the UK.
The international criminal network is suspected of playing a major role in human trafficking to the UK.
Raids were carried out in the UK, France, Belgium and the Netherlands.
The people-smuggling gang is thought to have helped up to 10,000 migrants cross the channel in small boats in a period of 12-18 months.