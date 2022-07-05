"Small boats" people smugglers arrested across Europe.

By Daniel Sandford
BBC News home affairs correspondent

Police in five European countries have detained around 130 people accused of trafficking people across the English channel to the UK.

The international criminal network is suspected of playing a major role in human trafficking to the UK.

Raids were carried out in the UK, France, Belgium and the Netherlands.

The people-smuggling gang is thought to have helped up to 10,000 migrants cross the channel in small boats in a period of 12-18 months.

