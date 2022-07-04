Fuel protests: Disruption expected as go-slow protests start
Protesters have begun to target motorways in Wales, Essex and Devon, in a demonstration over high fuel prices.
Police have warned there could be "serious disruption throughout the day" as protesters call for a cut to fuel duty.
The action will mainly target three-lane motorways and will see convoys of vehicles driving slowly in two lanes - leaving the "fast" outside lane free.
The protests began in England and Wales shortly after 07:00 BST.
For a few minutes both carriageways of the motorway approaching the Prince of Wales Bridge, which crosses the River Severn between England and Wales, were brought to a standstill with go-slow protesters travelling east and west, accompanied by police motorcyclists.
A convoy of about 20 vehicles, accompanied by police cars, had earlier left the M4 Magor services near Caldicot in South Wales heading towards the crossing.
Avon and Somerset Police tweeted that there was a "slow-moving rolling roadblock" on the M4 heading towards the bridge from the other direction.
Devon and Cornwall Police also said it was aware of a go-slow protest heading northbound from Exeter services.
And a column of about 20 vehicles with hazard lights on joined the London-bound A12.
Fuel prices have risen to record highs in recent weeks with figures from data firm Experian showing the average price of a litre of petrol at UK forecourts had hit 191.4p on Thursday.
The government has said while it understands people are struggling with rising prices and have a right to protest, "people's day-to-day lives should not be disrupted" and warned traffic delays "will only add to fuel use".
Howard Cox, founder of campaign group FairFuelUK, said other countries had cut fuel duty more than the UK and called for a reduction of at least 20p.
While he said his organisation was not involved in the protests he said there was an appetite for them and if the government did not deliver on the issue there could be "some serious escalation of protests".
