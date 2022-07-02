Chris Pincher MP seeking medical support after groping claim
Chris Pincher, who was suspended as a Conservative MP after being accused of groping two men, said he is seeking "professional medical support".
In a statement, the Tamworth MP said he was "truly sorry for the upset I caused" and would co-operate fully with an inquiry into his behaviour.
He also said he respected Boris Johnson's decision to suspend him.
Mr Pincher quit his government job on Thursday, saying he had "drunk far too much" the previous evening.
Witnesses told the BBC he had been seen "extremely drunk" at the Carlton Club, the Conservative Party members' club, in London.
Mr Pincher said: "The stresses of the last few days, coming on top of those over the last several months, have made me accept that I will benefit from professional medical support.
"I am in the process of seeking that now, and I hope to be able to return to my constituency duties as soon as possible."
A day after resigning from his post as deputy chief whip, he was suspended as a Conservative MP after he was reported to Parliament's behaviour watchdog.
He will now sit in Parliament as an independent.