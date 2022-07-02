Ukraine war: Two more captured Britons charged by pro-Russian rebels, say reports
Two more Britons captured by Russian forces in Ukraine have been charged with being mercenaries, according to Russian state media.
Dylan Healy, a chef who was volunteering as an aid worker, had been captured at a checkpoint in April.
On the same day, Russia released a video of Andrew Hill in military uniform, saying he had surrendered.
It comes after two other British men, Shaun Pinner and Aiden Aslin, were sentenced to death in June.
They faced the same charges as Mr Healy and Mr Hill in the hearing at a Russian proxy court, which is not internationally recognised.
It has prompted an intervention by the European Court of Rights, demanding that the sentence is not carried out. But Russia has rejected the call, saying it no longer implements the Strasbourg court's decisions.
According to a report by Russia's Tass news agency, an anonymous official from the self-styled Donetsk People's Republic claimed Mr Healy and Mr Hill would stand trial for "mercenary activities".
Mr Healy's capture earlier this year was publicised by an aid organisation working in the area, the Presidium Network, which said he and another Briton, Paul Urey, had been carrying out humanitarian work independently near Zaporizhzhia.
At the time of their capture, Mr Healy was said to be driving with Mr Urey to rescue a family from a village south of the city.
Described as a chef by training, Mr Healy is originally from Huntingdon in Cambridgeshire.
Dominik Byrne, co-founder of Presidium Network, said his group was in regular contact with the Healy family, who were "very scared" and wanted their son home as quickly as possible.
He said the family had been in contact with the British government and the Red Cross which was trying to get access to Mr Healy to check on his welfare.
Mr Byrne said it was a horrible situation for the two men, who were likely being interrogated constantly and kept in awful conditions.
He said Mr Healy had no connection to the Ukraine military or any foreign legions and was in the country as a volunteer.
Russia's defence ministry has said Andrew Hill had been captured in the Mykolaiv region of southwestern Ukraine.
Wearing camouflage in the video and with his arm in a sling, he said he was from Plymouth and had four children with his partner. He said he travelled of his own accord to help Ukraine.