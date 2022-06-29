Dame Deborah James: Tributes paid to 'unfalteringly brave' cancer campaigner
By Natasha Preskey
BBC News
- Published
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have paid tribute to cancer campaigner, broadcaster and former teacher, Dame Deborah James, who has died aged 40.
They joined celebrities, politicians and people living with cancer in praising the "inspirational and unfalteringly brave" mother of two.
She had been receiving end-of-life care for bowel cancer at home, and had raised millions for cancer research.
Dame Deborah's family said she was "amazing" and an "inspiration".
They announced her death in a post on her Instagram page. "We are deeply saddened to announce the death of Dame Deborah James; the most amazing wife, daughter, sister, mummy," it said.
She passed away peacefully surrounded by her family.
Her family said Dame Deborah shared her experience of cancer to "raise awareness, break down barriers, challenge taboos and change the conversation around cancer".
"Even in her most challenging moments, her determination to raise money and awareness was inspiring."
Watch Deborah James: Extended Interview on iPlayer.
Writing on Twitter, Prince William and Catherine said: "Deborah was an inspirational and unfalteringly brave woman whose legacy will live on."
The host of the BBC's You, Me and the Big C podcast was first diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2016, and was given a damehood in May in recognition of her fundraising.
Prince William visited her parents' home in Woking, Surrey, where she had chosen to stay.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge - who donated to the research fund - praised her tireless efforts and thanked her for giving hope to those living with the disease.
For her part, Dame Deborah said William's visit was surreal.
"You can imagine the cleaning antics and preparation went off the scale - but it was all irrelevant because William was so kind," she said.
Dame Deborah was praised for her no-nonsense approach to talking about cancer, having shared her experiences of treatment and daily life since her diagnosis in 2016.
Signing off her final podcast in May, she said: "Check your poo. Come on. I can't leave on any other word apart from check your poo.
"I still have images of me dancing in poo outfits everywhere. So maybe I should leave on that final word. Check your poo."
A deputy head teacher, she started a cancer blog, before writing for the Sun newspaper and becoming a BBC broadcaster.
But on 9 May she announced that she was no longer receiving active care and did not know how long she had left.
"My body just can't continue any more," she said in a post on Instagram.
She also launched a new fund - Bowelbabe - to raise money for research into personalised medicine for cancer patients.
It surpassed £1m in less than 24 hours - smashing her initial goal of £250,000 - and has now raised almost £7m.
Genevieve Edwards, chief executive of Bowel Cancer UK, said the former teacher leaves a tremendous legacy behind her.
BBC News presenter George Alagiah, who is living with bowel cancer, recalled speaking to Dame Deborah at the Royal Marsden Hospital.
He said the campaigner answered his questions about the symptoms he might experience with the illness.
He was struck by Dame Deborah's "sheer generosity", he said, and their chat was "typical of what I now know she was capable of doing and did for so many others".
Additional reporting by Jasmine Andersson and Natasha Preskey
Have you been affected by issues covered in this story? Share your experiences by emailing haveyoursay@bbc.co.uk.
Please include a contact number if you are willing to speak to a BBC journalist. You can also get in touch in the following ways:
- WhatsApp: +44 7756 165803
- Tweet: @BBC_HaveYourSay
- Upload pictures or video
- Please read our terms & conditions and privacy policy
If you are reading this page and can't see the form you will need to visit the mobile version of the BBC website to submit your question or comment or you can email us at HaveYourSay@bbc.co.uk. Please include your name, age and location with any submission.