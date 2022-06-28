Census: UK population grew 6% in a decade, figures show
The population of England and Wales has risen to 59,597,300, results of the 2021 census show.
It grew by more than 3.5 million (6.3%) since the last census in 2011.
When added to published census figures for Northern Ireland and official estimate of the Scottish population for 2020, the UK population now stands at 66,966,400
The results of the census show the population increased in each of the English regions and Wales.
The census, carried out every 10 years, asks people to answer questions about themselves, their household and their home to build a detailed snapshot of society.
The highest population growth was in the east of England, which gained approximately 488,000 people from 2011 - an increase of 8.3%.
Wales had the smallest population growth, of 1.4%, and the north-east of England increased by 1.9%.
Some large towns and cities have seen their populations fall, including Sunderland, Gateshead, Swansea and the London boroughs of Kensington and Chelsea, Camden and Westminster.
The places with the biggest increases were Tower Hamlets, where the population grew by 22.1%.
Bedford, Cambridge and Peterborough all saw big increases.
The census counted 30,420,100 women (51.0% of the overall population) and 29,177,200 men (49.0%) in England and Wales.
Population growth has slowed slightly across the last decade. Between 2001 and 2011 the figure for England and Wales grew by 7.8%.
The Census has counted half a million fewer people than was projected.