In pictures: Glastonbury 2022

Woman on someone's shoulders in Glastonbury crowdGetty Images
Music fans rejoiced as Glastonbury Festival returned for the first time since 2019

Thousands of people have been enjoying Glastonbury Festival after a forced hiatus due to the Covid pandemic.

From Billie Eilish as the the youngest ever solo headliner to Sir Paul McCartney as the oldest. And alongside the music Greta Thunberg also made a surprise appearance.

Jim Dyson/Getty Images
Thunberg's appearance was warmly received by the crowd
Dave J Hogan/Getty Images
Hope those at the back brought their binoculars. Thousands of people enjoyed the performances throughout the weekend
Getty Images
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky addressed the crowd at The Other Stage as the festival opened on Friday
Getty Images
As always, festival-goers' fancy dress did not disappoint
Getty Images
Pete Doherty of the Libertines performs on The Other Stage shortly after Mr Zelensky's address
Getty Images
These two won't be getting sunburnt
Getty Images
AJ Tracey opened his set with a message about the Grenfell Tower disaster
Matthew Baker/Redferns
Skin of Skunk Anansie mingles with her fans
Getty Images
Olivia Rodrigo, whose song Drivers License was the most streamed in the world on Spotify last year, makes her Glastonbury debut
Getty Images
Eurovision winners The Kalush Orchestra from Ukraine perform on the Truth stage
Leon Neal/Getty Images
Festival-goers took part in a Tango dance lesson during day four of Glastonbury Festival
Getty Images
Bille Eilish, 20, made history as the festival's youngest ever solo headliner on Friday
ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty Images
Did someone say summer? Oh well, some performers appeared as frozen arctic explorers
Getty Images
This group of friends from Shepton Mallet appear to have misplaced their vehicles

