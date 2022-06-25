Duchess of Cambridge releases photos of visit to army training
By Joseph Lee
BBC News
- Published
The Duchess of Cambridge has paid tribute to the "brave men and women" serving in the UK and overseas as she marked Armed Forces Day.
Releasing photos of an earlier visit to a training centre, she said: "Thank you for all you and your families sacrifice to keep us safe."
Catherine participated in training exercises and spoke to recruits at the end of last year.
It is understood she plans to visit the Royal Navy and RAF in future.
Sharing the photos on social media, Catherine said: "Today on Armed Forces Day, William and I would like to pay tribute to the brave men and women - past and present, serving in all of our armed forces, at sea, on land and in the air, here in the UK and around the world.
"Thank you for all you and your families sacrifice to keep us safe."
She said she was "honoured" to spend time with the Army to see how they train new recruits and serving personnel.
"It was wonderful to see first-hand the many important and varied roles the military play day in, day out to protect us all and I look forward to discovering more about the Royal Navy and Royal Air Force in due course," she said.
The latest photos are from when the duchess spent time last November at Pirbright Training Academy in Surrey as well as seeing how the 101st Operational Sustainment Brigade provides equipment and logistics support at Abingdon Airfield in Oxfordshire.
