Railway strikes: Travel disruption continues as talks deadlocked
Passengers are continuing to face travel disruption as the impact of strikes affect the rail network - and ahead of a third day of industrial action set for Saturday.
Some 60% of trains are running after delays were caused by some railway staff not working overnight.
National Rail has listed more than 25 different service disruptions going into the weekend.
Talks aimed at ending the dispute over pay and conditions remain deadlocked.
Union bosses have warned more strikes are likely if a settlement over jobs cannot be reached, while the government has said the strikes are an unnecessary response to needed reform of the rail network.
Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) at Network Rail and 13 train operators went on strike on Tuesday and Thursday as part of the dispute, in which they are looking for a pay rise of about 7% and assurances of no compulsory redundancies for their members.
Many train companies are ending services early on Friday ahead of a third day of action on Saturday - which is set to bring the network to a standstill once again.
Among the disrupted services on Friday are the Heathrow Express line taking travellers to London's busiest airport, which is also facing the threat of industrial action over the summer from British Airways check-in staff.
Some of Friday's rail delays were caused by trains not being able to leave overnight depots until around 06:00 BST, as staff who would have been on night shifts were not at work.
RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said the members on strike were "leading the way in standing up for all working people trying to get a pay rise and some job security".
He called on ministers to "get in the room or get out of the way" to help resolve the dispute, noting that the RMT had "successfully struck dozens of deals" with rail firms.
Speaking on BBC Question Time on Thursday, Mr Lynch said: "What we cannot accept is thousands of railway workers being thrown on the scrapheap after being praised as heroes during Covid.
"RMT will continue its industrial campaign until a negotiated settlement is reached."
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has described the strikes as a "terrible idea", saying there is "no point" having a railway network where ticket prices are prohibitive to passengers.
Speaking to reporters travelling with him in Rwanda for a Commonwealth leaders summit, he said the government must "make the railways run economically", adding this would benefit workers and their families.