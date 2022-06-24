Met officer ‘left out evidence’ in UK holidaymaker murder investigation

In the original complaint by Reprieve to the Metropolitan Police, which prompted the IOPC investigation, the justice charity said "the only evidence linking Mr Kololo to the scene was the footprints from the tanga shoes. No photographs were ever produced of these prints… they did not fit Mr Kololo when he wore them in court and no forensic evidence has ever been produced to link Mr Kololo to the shoes, or the shoes to the crime scene. Mr Kololo has always denied that the shoes were his."