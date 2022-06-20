Rail strikes: The passengers set to miss life events
From stag dos to holidays, to concerts and long-planned events - people travelling on Britain's rail network face a week of uncertainty and disruption amid the biggest train strikes in 30 years.
Strikes will go ahead on most major lines on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday.
Disruption to rail services on non-strike days is also expected. Network Rail has urged passengers to only travel by train if necessary. A strike will also take place across the London Underground on Tuesday.
'I'm so annoyed'
Gavin Greaves, from Edinburgh, risks losing £800 if he cancels his planned holiday to Wales due to the strikes. It was set to be his first holiday with his mother in six years.
The 42-year-old was due to catch the train to Preston, Lancashire, to pick up a hire car on Friday - a non-strike day - but says his train has been cancelled.
"I'm so annoyed," he says. "My mum is a cancer survivor and because of the pandemic she couldn't leave her home to go anywhere."
He has now rebooked a train for 27 June, and had to reorganise a hire vehicle in Preston that will allow him to pick up his mum Joan in Poulton-le-Fylde so they can travel to Wales together.
It means he will have to cut his holiday short by two days.
He adds he is nervous his train next week will also be cancelled.
"If I have to cancel the trip I would lose £800 in all."
Liz Garrett, from Barnstaple, Devon, says she is "disappointed" as she and her husband will not be able to make it to a concert for rock band Yes in Birmingham.
The 65-year-old retiree said they had to scrap the trip as too few trains were running on Friday despite it being a non-strike day, and they would not be able to return on the train when rail workers walk out on Saturday.
Alternative routes of travel aren't an option, she says.
"My husband says we won't go as the bus journey or the drive would be too long - it's already three-and-a-half hours on the train," she says.
"My husband is so disappointed. It's his group - he's followed them since he was at school...
"We're not sure what will happen to our concert tickets, or the hotel we've booked. We'll look into that.
"It's disappointing because we've not been away for a long time."
The couple are now planning to settle for a visit to a local Chinese restaurant instead.
'By hook or by crook'
Paul Brown, from Newcastle, says he is worried he will miss his stag do this weekend due to the strikes.
It comes after the 31-year-old already suffered setbacks to his wedding having to cancel his wedding three times due to the pandemic.
He says he was due to travel down with his father and best man to Liverpool on Friday, but their train was cancelled.
"My brother and step-dad were coming up from Plymouth to Liverpool to join us," he says.
"This is heart-breaking for the family and for me personally.
"We only see each other once or twice a year, and due to the pandemic it's been nearly three years since we met up in person.
"I'm a carer and I don't often get to go on a lads' night out."
The groom, who is set to get married in July, had also booked an apartment for five of them to stay in.
"I'm going to have to hope we can get on some kind of train or get to Liverpool somehow by hook or by crook," he adds.
