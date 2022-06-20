Criminal barristers vote to strike over pay rates
By Dominic Casciani
Home and legal correspondent
- Published
Criminal barristers have voted to strike in an escalating dispute with the government over funding for trials.
The vote by defence barristers is likely to cause chaos in the criminal courts, delaying trials and sentencing.
Eight out of ten barristers voted for the walk-outs amid concerns the government will not improve a proposed increase in criminal Legal Aid.
The Legal Aid system is at the heart of justice - ensuring that all defendants get proper and fair representation.
An independent review of the future of the system, ordered by the government, told ministers they needed to increase funding by at least 15% to prevent a major crisis in criminal justice.
Over the last decade the number of lawyers working in criminal justice - both barristers who appear before judges in court and solicitors who instruct them - has declined, as many say they cannot make a living anymore.
That loss of criminal barristers is reflected in the current court backlogs which show that many prosecutions are being delayed because of a shortage of representatives to make sure hearings can go ahead.
Announcing the strike, the Criminal Bar Association said of the 2,055 of its members who had voted, 80% had backed court walk-outs from Monday 27 June.
In practice, that means that defence barristers will refuse to work - including taking on new cases - meaning judges will be forced to delay hearings and put back trials.
The turn-out was almost 90% of members, the association said, higher than a vote earlier in the year which had led to a limited form of action.
Under the plan, the number of days that defence barristers will refuse to work will increase week-on-week until a pause at the end of July - and then a resumption of the action on the same pattern.
In a joint statement, Jo Sidhu QC and Kirsty Brimelow QC, chair and vice chair respectively of the association, said the "extraordinary" result "reflects a recognition amongst criminal barristers at all levels that what is at stake is the survival of a profession of specialist criminal advocates and of the criminal justice system".
"Without immediate action to halt the exodus of criminal barristers from our ranks, the record backlog that has crippled our courts will continue to inflict misery upon victims and defendants alike, and the public will be betrayed," they added.
The Ministry of Justice has been contacted for comment.
How much do criminal lawyers earn?
- The Legal Aid rules set limits on fees
- For 13 hours, a solicitor would earn around £250 - an hourly rate of almost £20
- When it comes to court, some barristers say the time they spend preparing cases means their hourly earnings are below minimum wage
- The Law Society has mapped the loss of criminal solicitors nationwide
- In comparison, the website Checkatrade says the average day rate of a plumber is now almost £350 - although there are obviously regional differences
Next Monday will see barristers rally at a number of high-profile courts that manage the most important cases in the country - including the Old Bailey, Birmingham, Manchester and Bristol Crown Courts.
Across England and Wales, efforts by the government to reduce court case backlogs from a historic high - caused partly by the pandemic and partly by preceding cuts - have moved slowly.
The latest figures, up to April 2022, show there were 358,076 outstanding cases at magistrates' courts and 58,271 at crown courts.
However, delays vary hugely depending on the crime - with victims of rape and other serious sexual offences waiting the longest for prosecutions to be completed.
Your device may not support this visualisation