Kevin Spacey granted bail over sexual assault charges
- Published
US actor Kevin Spacey has been given unconditional bail after appearing in a London court on four charges of sexually assaulting three men.
The 62-year-old is also facing a fifth charge of causing a man to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.
He was not asked to enter pleas for the alleged offences from 2005 to 2013.
Mr Spacey's next appearance will be at Southwark Crown Court on 14 July for a plea and trial preparation hearing.
Ahead of the short preliminary hearing, the Hollywood star was steered by his legal team and two police officers through a mass of photographers and camera crews towards the court entrance.
Mr Spacey, dressed in a pale blue suit, dark tie and wearing glasses, was seated in the dock. His case was heard by deputy chief magistrate Tanweer Ikram.
The charges are:
- Two counts of sexual assault on a man in March 2005
- Sexual assault on a man and causing him to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent in August 2008
- Sexual assault on a man in April 2013