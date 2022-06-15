Rwanda asylum: Government plans new flight after cancellation
- Published
Preparations are under way for the next flight to take asylum seekers from the UK to Rwanda, the government has said.
The first flight was cancelled minutes before take-off on Tuesday evening.
A late intervention from the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) led to fresh challenges in the UK courts.
Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey said the government was "surprised and disappointed" with the ruling but "lawyers in the Home Office are already working on the next steps".
"I know officials will already be preparing for the next flight", she said, explaining the government's aim was to create "safe legal routes for people to get asylum".
Human rights lawyer Geoffrey Robertson QC, who represented the lead case before the ECHR on Rwanda, said "One of the things that makes Britain great… is that we will abide by international courts and international law."
The Rwanda asylum plan, announced by the government in April, intends to take some asylum seekers who cross the Channel to the UK on a one-way ticket to Rwanda to claim asylum there instead. The government said the scheme would discourage others from crossing the Channel.
Up to seven people had been expected to be removed to Rwanda on the Boeing 767, chartered at an estimate cost of £500,000, on Tuesday evening.
Home Secretary Priti Patel said she was "disappointed" with the ruling but added: "Preparation for the next flight begins now."
The flight had been due to take off at 22:30 BST from a military airport in Wiltshire on Tuesday, but a judgement from the ECHR in Strasbourg halting the deportation of one of the men arrived just after 19:30.
The Strasbourg human rights court - which is not a European Union body but is part of the Council of Europe, which still counts the UK as a member - said an Iraqi man known as KN faced "a real risk of irreversible harm" if he remained on the flight.
The High Court in London had found that KN could be returned to the UK if his bid to overturn the Rwanda policy succeeded, but the ECHR said there was no legally enforceable mechanism to ensure that was the case.
Ms Coffey said it was "important" the government considered the ruling, which prevented the first flight of asylum seekers being flown to Rwanda.
She said the government "anticipated there would be plenty of legal challenges" and it would "rigorously defend" the policy.
"We have a good track record and we want to make sure we deter unsafe illegal routes of entry into this country while maintaining routes that are safe and legal," she told the BBC.
Some 444 migrants were detected crossing the English Channel in small boats on Tuesday, the Ministry of Defence said.
The home secretary Ms Patel said "many of those removed from this flight will be placed on the next" and the "repeated legal barriers" were similar to those faced by the government on other deportations.
The Rwandan government said it was "not deterred" by the failure of the first flight to depart and it remained committed to the deal with the UK.
Mr Robertson, from Doughty Street Chambers, told the BBC the government had a number of choices including asking the court to lift the measures, fighting the judicial review or bringing a new law to Parliament.
He said "lawyers at many chambers" took the case to the ECHR and it decided the government should not deport any individuals "until the judicial review had concluded and had approved the lawfulness of the policy".
"So it shouldn't have come as any surprise to the government because it's well known that when domestic remedies in the British courts are exhausted you can go to the European court."
Another human rights lawyer who represents a man facing deportation to Rwanda said she understood people's frustration that the flight was cancelled - but that she hoped they wouldn't want to do something illegal.
"I can understand their frustration if I try to put myself in their shoes", Frances Swaine told BBC Breakfast.
"An assessment will need to be made on whether or not they can legally transport anybody else before there is a proper hearing in July about the policy itself."
Alp Mehmet from Migration Watch UK, which campaigns for lower immigration into the UK, said it was "absolutely outrageous" the flight was cancelled.
- INSIDE THE ELIZABETH LINE: The 15 billion pound railway
- 'I FIND IT UNBELIEVABLE': Richard Osman delves into his Brighton roots