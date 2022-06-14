Rwanda asylum plan: Last-minute legal battle over flight
A last-minute legal battle is under way over the UK government's first flight transporting asylum seekers to Rwanda.
The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) says it has blocked the removal of one of seven passengers saying he could come to serious harm.
An out-of-hours judge is examining the remaining half dozen cases and there are fears in the Home Office the flight may not depart.
It is not clear how the Home Office will respond to the ECHR injunction.