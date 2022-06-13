Kevin Spacey to appear in UK court on sex assault charges
- Published
Actor Kevin Spacey has been charged with four counts of sexual assault against three men, the Metropolitan Police has confirmed.
The 62-year-old has also been charged with causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.
He is due at Westminster Magistrates' Court at 10:00 BST on Thursday.
The charges follow a review of evidence gathered by the Metropolitan Police.
He has been charged with two counts of sexual assault on a man, now in his 40s, in London in March 2005.
He has also been charged with one count of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent on a man, now in his 30s, in August 2008 in London.
The fourth charge of sexual assault is on on another man, who is also now in his 30s, in April 2013 in Gloucestershire.