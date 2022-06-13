Arron Banks loses Russia libel case against Carole Cadwalladr
Brexit campaigner Arron Banks has lost his libel case against investigative journalist Carole Cadwalladr.
Mr Banks, the founder of the pro-Brexit campaign group Leave.EU, sued Ms Cadwalladr for defamation over two instances in 2019 - one in a TED Talk video and another in a tweet.
Mr Banks claimed he was defamed after comments Ms Cadwalladr made about his relationship with the Russian state.
The judgement from the High Court follows a five-day hearing in January.
In the ruling, Mrs Justice Steyn dismissed Mr Banks' claim, concluding that Ms Cadwalladr held a "reasonable belief" that her comments were in the public interest.
The case, which has been going on for nearly three years, centred on comments Ms Cadwalladr made in a TED talk which has been viewed by more than five million people since it was first broadcast online in April 2019.
Ms Cadwalladr, who first reported the Cambridge Analytica data scandal where harvested data was used during elections, pleaded a public interest defence which allows a defendant to justify themselves based on the reason that the information was in the public interest.
The judgement said she had succeeded in establishing this defence.
"I am so profoundly grateful and relieved", Ms Cadwalladr said on Twitter after the judgement.
She thanked her legal team and the 29,000 people who contributed to her legal defence fund, saying: "I literally couldn't have done it without you."
"It hasn't sunk in yet", she added.
Mr Banks has congratulated the investigative journalist on winning, but said he would "likely" appeal the court judgement.
"It leaves open for the journalist the excuse that she thought what she said was correct even though she had no facts", he posted on Twitter.